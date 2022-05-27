Homicide at Kenosha hotel: 29-year-old man charged

A 29-year-old Kenosha man now faces multiple charges associated with the homicide of 30-year-old Montreach Mitchell at a hotel on Wednesday, May 25. The accused is Timmy Brooks – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree intentional homicide

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Bail jumping, felony (three counts)

Bail jumping, misdemeanor (two counts)

Officials say Mitchell was found alone in a room at the Wyndham Garden Hotel on 6th Avenue on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

This is a developing story.