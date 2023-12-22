Holiday shoppers pack Bayshore, Mayfair: 'It's chaos'

Whether you're traveling or staying close to home, there can be chaos before Christmas.

At Bayshore Town Center and Mayfair Mall on Friday, last-minute shopping was strong despite rain. Parking lots were packed and cars lined the roads.

"I was stuck in the middle of traffic while the lights were changing to get in here," said Bayshore shopper Jamie Stewart.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Stewart was one of many last-minute gift shoppers hitting stores before the holiday. And it wasn't just Bayshore that was buzzing.

"It’s chaos out here right now," said Mayfair shopper Freddie Teamer. "People aren’t too happy because they are spending all that money – when you are spending money, you ain’t happy."

Holiday shoppers hit Mayfair on Dec. 22, 2023

There was no shortage of people braving the chaos at Mayfair Mall.

"Normally I try to get my Christmas shopping done early, because I don’t like all this crowd. I am too old for that now," Teamer said.

While Teamer said he usually isn't one to scramble for gifts, it is a tradition for some.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"We park in the same spot all the time," said Mayfair shopper Jeffrey Jaeckle.

"It’s chaotic, but also calm at the same time because people are usually, like, on a mission," said Mayfair shopper Gisela Marquez.

It is also chaos for workers. Christmas marks one of their busiest seasons, and some predicted Saturday will be even busier.