Legal gun purchases; Illinois, Wisconsin differ

Memorials in downtown Highland Park, Illinois remember the seven people killed when a shooter opened fire on parade-goers from a rooftop on July 4.

Questions remain about how the defendant, 21-year-old Robert Crimo, was able to legally buy guns despite his history with police.

In Illinois, a firearm owner's identification – or "FOID" card – is needed to legally possess guns and ammunition. Crimo had one.

Illinois also has "red flag" laws, which allow a judge to temporarily remove a person's weapons if they are a threat to themselves or others. The system did not flag Crimo, despite having red flags in his past.

Across the border in Wisconsin, there is neither a card nor red flag laws. However, there is one thing Wisconsin does have that Illinois does not. Criminal justice experts say it could have kept legal guns out of Crimo's hands.

Robert Crimo

Police said Crimo fired more than 70 rounds on unsuspecting Highland Park parade-goers. He purchased the "high-powered" rifle legally. However, police said there were signs of concern years ago.

"An individual contacted the Highland Park Police Department a week after learning Mr. Crimo attempting suicide. This was a delayed report," Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said on July 5.

There were no arrests in that instance; reports say it was a mental health issue. Five months later, Coveilli said, a family member reported that Crimo said he was going to kill others and had a "collection of knives." Police later confiscated 16 knives, a dagger and a sword.

"At that time, there was no probable cause to arrest. No complaints to sign by any of the victims," said Covelli.

Community pays tribute to Highland Park parade shooting victims

Around three months after that, Crimo applied for a FOID card. He was under 21 years old, so his father signed off, and he purchased the rifle used in the July 4 parade shooting this past year.

"That is something that I think is going to be scrutinized and probably looked at very closely," said Cardinal Stritch University Criminal Justice Professor Barry Reynolds.

READ MORE: Robert Crimo plotted Madison attack after Highland Park shooting, police say

Reynolds said there is a key difference between Illinois and Wisconsin: a mandatory arrest domestic abuse law. Reynolds said it would have limited Crimo's ability to purchase weapons legally.

"So likely what would have happened if this case happened in Wisconsin, even if he’d been arrested for disorderly conduct – but it’s domestic abuse disorderly conduct," Reynolds explained. "That carries with it a whole separate tier of potential penalties and possible actions that could be taken somewhere down the road."

Illinois state police said there was not enough in Crimo's past to deny his FOID card application; even though Crimo had "police contact," he had no criminal record.