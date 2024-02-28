Fight outside Potawatomi; MPD squad hit, officer's foot ran over

A heavy police presence was seen early Wednesday morning, Feb. 28, at Potawatomi Casino Hotel in Milwaukee. The heavy response was due to a fight outside the hotel – which lead to a Milwaukee Police Department squad being hit, an officer's foot getting run over and a police chase.

The Potawatomi Casino Hotel public relations manager tells FOX6 News that around 3 a.m. a group of individuals under the age of 21 were being escorted from the property and began to fight each other outside the hotel on Valet Drive.

Potawatomi Casino Hotel security called 911 for assistance. The Milwaukee Police Department detained two females from the group.

A car with others from the group returned to the hotel and Milwaukee police ordered them out of their vehicle. The driver of the vehicle drove off, striking the MPD squad with her vehicle and ran over an MPD officer’s foot, which led to a pursuit on Canal Street.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The individuals have been detained.

No guests or team members of Potawatomi Casino Hotel were injured, and no property was damaged.

The MPD officer was checked by the Milwaukee Fire Department and the officer claimed to be fine, according to Potawatomi Casino Hotel officials.