HBCU visits; Brown Deer students to tour during spring break

High school students in Brown Deer are preparing for a special college tour offering them a glimpse into campus life.

Over 30 students here at Brown Deer High School will visit nine historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) during their spring break.

From Brown Deer High School’s auditorium to now the college of her choice, senior Kylee Ramsey is preparing to exit stage left into adulthood.

"My GPA is 4.1 weighted and I’m looking to study communications," Ramsey said. "I rank top 10 in our class."

Ramsey is the student council president, who has her sights set on Howard University. She has received a full-ride to Tuskegee University and been accepted into several colleges, including Marquette University and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

She is among 32 students going on the district’s first-ever HBCU tour.

"This just means to be something monumental because we’ve never experienced anything like this at Brown Deer, especially, like we have an increasing population of Black students," Ramsey said.

During spring break, college and career readiness counselor Trequan Martin said students will visit nine HBCUs.

"It’s a gateway to like a future of success," Martin said.

It starts with visits to Spelman and Morehouse in Atlanta, before heading to Alabama and Tennessee.

"I went to an HBCU. I went to Morehouse," Martin said. "For our African-American students, especially me growing up in the inner-city Milwaukee, we don't see a lot of uplifting and high student success in the education field."

Martin said the trip is funded by a grant, so students who applied met the criteria to attend only had to pay $75.

"The average GPA for the trip is 3.5," Martin said. "I feel like it gives them an opportunity to foresee something that they haven’t seen."

Students leave for the tour on March 24.