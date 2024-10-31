Harris, Trump Wisconsin visit; campaign rallies in Milwaukee on Friday

The Brief Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Donald Trump will return to Milwaukee on Friday, Nov. 1. This comes after Trump and Harris crisscrossed several swing states on Wednesday, Oct 30, passing each other in Wisconsin. Former President Donald Trump has pulled closer to Vice President Kamala Harris in the latest Marquette University Law School poll of Wisconsin, released on Wednesday.



Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Donald Trump will return to Milwaukee on Friday, Nov. 1.

Trump is set to host a campaign rally at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee at 7 p.m. More details about this event will be released in the coming days.

At this time, it is unknown where Harris will rally. However, FOX6 found a stage pop up overnight at Veteran's Park.

Related article

This comes after Trump and Harris crisscrossed several swing states on Wednesday, Oct 30, passing each other in Wisconsin.

Harris was in Madison on Wednesday evening for a "When We Vote We Win" rally and concert. Gov. Tony Evers was in attendance. Trump appeared in Green Bay with retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre, a longtime supporter of Trump and other Republicans.

Related article

Former President Donald Trump has pulled closer to Vice President Kamala Harris in the latest Marquette University Law School poll of Wisconsin, released on Wednesday.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Harris (50%) leads Trump (49%) among likely voters in a head-to-head matchup. The results include initially undecided voters who were then asked whom they would vote for if they had to choose; keeping initially undecided voters as a separate category, Harris holds 48% of likely voters, Trump gets 47%, and 5% are undecided.