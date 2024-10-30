Marquette poll: Harris lead over Trump narrows among likely voters
MILWAUKEE - Former President Donald Trump has pulled closer to Vice President Kamala Harris in the latest Marquette University Law School poll of Wisconsin, released on Wednesday.
Harris (50%) leads Trump (49%) among likely voters in a head-to-head matchup, though her lead is smaller than it had been. The previous poll, the results of which were released in early October, found Harris (52%) leading Trump (48%) among both registered and likely voters.
In a multi-candidate race, the poll found Harris (46%) leads Trump (44%), while Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received 5% support and other candidates received 2% or less. The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an emergency appeal to remove RFK Jr. from Wisconsin's ballot.
U.S. Sen Tammy Baldwin leads Republican challenger Eric Hovde 51% to 49% in a head-to-head matchup among likely voters in Wisconsin.
The latest poll was conducted Oct. 16-24 and involved the interviewing of 834 Wisconsin registered voters with a margin of error of +/-4.4 percentage points, as well as 753 likely voters, also with a margin of error of +/-4.4 percentage points. The full questionnaire, methodology and results can be found on the poll's website.