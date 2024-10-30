Marquette poll: Harris lead over Trump narrows among likely voters

article

The Brief Donald Trump has pulled closer to Kamala Harris in the latest Marquette University Law School poll. Among likely voters, Harris still leads Trump 50% to 49% in a head-to-head matchup. The previous poll found Harris leading Trump 52% to 48% among both registered and likely voters.



Former President Donald Trump has pulled closer to Vice President Kamala Harris in the latest Marquette University Law School poll of Wisconsin, released on Wednesday.

Harris (50%) leads Trump (49%) among likely voters in a head-to-head matchup, though her lead is smaller than it had been. The previous poll, the results of which were released in early October, found Harris (52%) leading Trump (48%) among both registered and likely voters.

In a multi-candidate race, the poll found Harris (46%) leads Trump (44%), while Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received 5% support and other candidates received 2% or less. The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an emergency appeal to remove RFK Jr. from Wisconsin's ballot.

U.S. Sen Tammy Baldwin leads Republican challenger Eric Hovde 51% to 49% in a head-to-head matchup among likely voters in Wisconsin.

The latest poll was conducted Oct. 16-24 and involved the interviewing of 834 Wisconsin registered voters with a margin of error of +/-4.4 percentage points, as well as 753 likely voters, also with a margin of error of +/-4.4 percentage points. The full questionnaire, methodology and results can be found on the poll's website.