The Brief Both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will be in the Milwaukee area on Friday. Several roads will be closed and there will be traffic delays. Trump will rally at Fiserv Forum, while Harris will speak at the State Fair Park Expo Center.



The Kamala Harris and Donald Trump campaigns both visit the Milwaukee area on Friday, Nov. 1.

Trump will speak downtown at Fiserv Forum while Harris will head to the Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center. Several roads will be closed and there will be traffic delays, but there was also excitement in the air.

"We’ll be out handing out cards and just exchanging information and talking to the people," said Quintell Robinson, who owns Legacy Cuts barbershop across the street from State Fair Park.

It's not very often that history happens outside your window. Robinson is looking forward to Friday night's Harris concert and rally.

"We usually close at like 7 p.m., so we’re going to stay open tonight and see what we can bring," he said.

Around the Expo Center, "road closed" signs were set out in anticipation of large crowds and heavy traffic. A little more than six miles away, streets were closed and parking spots were bagged downtown. The nearby Milwaukee Area Technical College closed for classes – but stayed open for early voting.

"I think it’s really exciting to be in a state like this that has such an impact on a national level," said Milwaukee resident Margaret Mullican. "I think it’s important to get people’s voices out there."

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said to expect delays on the highways, as well as some ramp closures, as the nominees' motorcades travel to and from their respective venues.

Street closed for Trump campaign event at Fiserv Forum

"This one is going to be very interesting for us. It’s going to keep us very busy," said MCSO Lt. Kimberly Alexander. "We just ask that you please bear with us."

The sheriff's office said the area will likely see more of this heading into Election Day, so expect more traffic delays.