Trump, Harris holding Milwaukee rallies Friday; what to know

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will rally in Milwaukee on Friday night as their battleground state push continues with less than a week until Election Day.

Trump will rally at Fiserv Forum; his campaign says the event starts at 8 p.m. and doors open at 4 p.m. Wisconsin State Fair Park confirmed Harris will rally at the Expo Center; the Harris campaign lists the event as running from 6-10 p.m.

This comes after Trump and Harris crisscrossed several swing states on Wednesday and passed each other in Wisconsin. Harris was in Madison that night for a "When We Vote We Win" rally and concert. Trump spoke in Green Bay with former Packers quarterback Brett Favre, a longtime supporter of Trump and other Republicans. On Thursday, former President Bill Clinton stumped for Harris in Milwaukee.

Trump has pulled closer to Harris in the latest Marquette University Law School poll of Wisconsin, released on Wednesday.

Harris (50%) leads Trump (49%) among likely voters in a head-to-head matchup. The results included initially undecided voters who were then asked whom they would vote for if they had to choose. When keeping initially undecided voters as a separate category, Harris holds 48% of likely voters, Trump gets 47%, and 5% are undecided.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Secret Service said the agency will have security around Milwaukee over the next few days, with traffic delays and parking restrictions.

Reactions and statements

WisGOP Chairman Brian Schimming

"Lowering inflation, reducing crime, and making rent affordable again are the issues that will decide this election. While Democrats delude themselves into thinking Milwaukeeans care one iota about their latest caravan of Hollywood celebrities, President Trump and Republicans are focusing on the needs of working families."

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

"Donald Trump calls us a ‘horrible’ city and spends every visit here complaining about his own problems instead of proposing any solutions to make our lives better. That’s not what Milwaukee and Wisconsin are about. While Donald Trump has an enemies list, Vice President Harris has a to-do list for working families. We’re ready to turn the page on Trump and come together to elect Vice President Kamala Harris, who will fight for all of us and chart a hopeful, more optimistic vision for the future."

Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley

"Wisconsin has borne the brunt of Kamala Harris’ job-killing economic policies which destroyed thousands of manufacturing jobs. Since Harris took office, the country has lost more manufacturing jobs than it created—46,000 were lost in the last month alone. The hardworking men and women of Wisconsin will vote for President Trump to bring jobs home, put money back in their pockets, and Make America Wealthy Again!"