Expand / Collapse search

Harris to tour UW-Milwaukee clean water lab

By AP author
Published 
Kamala Harris
Associated Press
article

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

MILWAUKEE - Vice President Kamala Harris planned to tour clean energy laboratories on the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus during her first visit to Wisconsin on Tuesday, May 4 since taking office.

Harris was also scheduled to participate in a round table discussion about investments in research and development proposed in President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure jobs plan, which would rebuild roads and bridges, boost broadband access and make other improvements.

Harris has been touting the plan, unveiled by Biden in March, at stops across the country.

Republicans have argued that the plan is too expensive and are calling for it to be scaled back.

Hours before Harris was to arrive in Milwaukee, two Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders who recently visited the U.S. border with Mexico sent her a letter criticizing her for not visiting southern border states. Biden in March put her in charge of diplomatic efforts to address the root causes of migration to the U.S.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"We appreciate the visit to Wisconsin; but, respectfully, you have much bigger problems to deal with right now," Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke and Speaker Pro Tempore Tyler August wrote. "As the person who is supposed to be the most qualified to address this issue, we implore you to start taking action now to help our southern border."

Terry Bradshaw calls Aaron Rodgers ‘weak’ on New York radio show
slideshow

Terry Bradshaw calls Aaron Rodgers ‘weak’ on New York radio show

NFL on FOX sportscaster Terry Bradshaw spoke frankly on Monday, May 3 about the situation swirling around Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Social media in Midtown Center shooting plays pivotal role
slideshow

Social media in Midtown Center shooting plays pivotal role

Video captured on cell phones then uploaded to social media in the moment is helping provide an idea of what happened at Midtown Center Sunday night.

Milwaukee airport expects more summer travel

There will be more flights in the air and more passengers on planes by the summer of 2021.