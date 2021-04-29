Joe Biden infrastructure plan road tour begins

The president hits the road to sell the proposals laid out in Wednesday night's speech. It's his hundredth day in office, and on Tuesday Vice President Kamala Harris plans to visit Milwaukee and the debating picks up on whether Congress should spend trillions on the plans.

The Kinetic Company makes industrial knives used in places like paper mills. Owner Cash Masters is cutting into the new Joe Biden proposals.

"Everybody that I talk to, manufacturing in the Milwaukee area, manufacturing is seeing a nice pickup, and now, having the potential of these taxes, these capital gains put on us is just, you’ve just got going again and now we’re just pushed back down," said Masters.

A theme echoed here as the Republican National Committee hosts a roundtable with small business owners and Congressman Bryan Steil who represents Greendale.

"We saw a big spending plan, which is ultimately going to be paid for by everyone here in the state of Wisconsin, whether or not it’s your tax rate going up, and it’s ultimately going to impact a lot more people than the Democrats are willing to admit, or it’s the cost of your kids going up because the cost is going to be born by the American worker, by people here in the state of Wisconsin," said Steil.

President Biden's $4 trillion plans paid for by increasing some taxes.

"I will not impose any tax increases on people making less than $400,000 a year," said Biden. "It’s time for corporate America and the wealthiest 1% of Americans to pay their fair share."

Democrats say Biden's infrastructure plan is a once in a lifetime opportunity, not just to invest in roads and bridges, but so much more.

"It creates jobs connecting every American with high-speed internet, including 35% of rural Americans who still don’t have it," said Biden. "This will help our kids and businesses succeed in a 21st-century economy."

Welcome news to Theron Rutyna, IT director of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians.

"Bring all of this infrastructure that has been ignored because there’s been no business case for it in the corporate world," said Rutyna. "If there’s no business case, a corporation won’t build it, so if the corporation won’t build it, the federal government needs to step in and that’s what I’m seeing happening now."

He got a rare honor the night of the president’s speech.

"It was slightly terrifying and definitely an honor," said Rutyna.

One of five Americans picked to be the virtual guest of First Lady Jill Biden.

On Tuesday, the one making vice-presidential history will add to the debate in Milwaukee. VP Kamala Harris will bring her pitch to Milwaukee while the country decides if the two big plans are worth the pricetag.

