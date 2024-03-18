Gunfire inside Menomonee Falls FedEx facility; employee arrested

article

A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody on Sunday night, March 17, after opening fire inside the FedEx distribution center on County Line Road in Menomonee Falls.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the scene around 9:40 p.m. to investigate the report of a subject who had entered the facility with an automatic handgun.

Shortly after officers arrived at the scene, they heard a single gunshot from within the facility. As officers approached the building, a man exited the side door with a gun in his hand.

Police say the man initially obeyed orders to drop his weapon. However, he resisted their efforts to take him into custody. He was taken to the Waukesha County Jail on multiple felony and misdemeanor charge recommendations.

Police say the man was a current FedEx employee.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.

Police say the man discharged 25 rounds from a Glock 19x pistol while inside the building.