Groups support vaccine choice on behalf of health care workers

Wisconsin United for Freedom (WUFF), along with 73 other Wisconsin advocacy organizations released an open letter on Wednesday, Aug. 4 to President Joe Biden and Governor Tony Evers. The letter urges the two leaders to support health freedom and vaccine choice for all Americans and Wisconsinites.

Full text of letter

President Biden and Governor Evers,

Wisconsin United for Freedom, along with 73 other Wisconsin advocacy organizations, on behalf of

4,000 healthcare workers, are committed to health freedom and vaccine choice for every single man,

woman, and child in the great state of Wisconsin and across the nation.

We are receiving an alarming number of private messages, emails, and phone calls from working

professionals from across the entire state, including IT Professionals, Biopharmaceutical employees,

educators, private-sector employees, union members, Registered Nurses, LPNs, NPs, technicians,

therapists, and a very wide range of other healthcare support workers. They are seeking help in fighting

for one of their most basic freedoms: control over their own bodies. We are standing for nearly 4,000

of them, some of who are afraid to come forward for fear of retribution, so hear us clearly that we

firmly oppose:

Vaccine mandates of any kind, including but not limited to: Adult employer vaccine mandates and healthcare worker vaccine mandates Vaccine mandates in our college institutions Childhood vaccine mandates SARS-CoV2 vaccine mandates Adult employer vaccine mandates and healthcare worker vaccine mandates Vaccine mandates in our college institutions Childhood vaccine mandates SARS-CoV2 vaccine mandates Vaccine passports Policies that include segregation and discrimination based on vaccination status Private medical information, such as vaccine status, being exposed

Wisconsin United for Freedom has been attempting to meet with Governor Evers since May about vaccine

mandates, but we have been completely brushed aside. We have left 19 voicemails in addition to 7 emails

or website submissions, but, to date, our requests for a meeting have fallen on deaf ears.

We hear you loud and clear. You do not care. You do not care about our rights over our own bodies, our

concerns, or our jobs. You do not care about our frontline workers, or respect their right to bodily

autonomy. It is truly a tragedy that it has come to this - but we are telling you today, we will not back down

from this fight.

Respectfully,

Wisconsin United for Freedom

Healthcare Workers For Freedom (HCWFF) WI

HCWFF - Ascension

HCWFF – Aurora

HCWFF – CHW

HCWFF – Froedtert

HCWFF – MCW

HCWFF – MercyHealth

HCWFF – ProHealth

Wisconsin Advanced Practice Nurses for Freedom

Wisconsin Healthcare Employees For Medical Freedom

Recipes for Freedom

Recipes for Freedom Waukesha County

Recipes for Freedom Racine County

We The Parents Jefferson County

Jefferson County Freedom Forum

EC in the Know

Rise Up Wisconsin

We The Parents – Cambridge

Pulaski Community School District Parents Advocating

We The Parents Burlington

New Berlin District Parents for Freedom

Wisconsin Rapids Freedom Fighters

Lodi Parents for a Better Tomorrow

Freedom Fighters of Central Wisconsin

Coulee Region Freedom Fighters

Liberty Leaders

Parent Up KMSD

We The Parents of New Richmond

Parent Choice in Sauk Prairie Schools

We the Parents Baraboo

River Valley for Optional Masking

We the Parents Rock County

Rock County Action

WI for Vaccine Choice

Wisconsin Patriots

Our Kids Our Choice - Chequamegon Bay

We The Parents – Hartford

The Germantown Direction

We The Parents – Hudson

WI Women for Freedom

We the Parents Somerset

Wilmot and Randall Parents Against Masks

Moms for Liberty Kenosha County

We The Parents – Greendale

Ascension for Choice

Recipes for Freedom Outagamie County Liberators

Free in Wisconsin

Free in Dodge

Wisconsin Liberty, Freedom, Community, Rally & Action

Lions For Freedom Southeast WI

Sheboygan County for Freedoms

Barron County Patriots

Be Heard Oconomowoc

No Left Turn in Education Wisconsin

Parents for Education – Arrowhead

West De Pere Warrior Parents

Vaccine Freedom in Wisconsin

We the Parents – Elmbrook

Janesville Parents for Freedom and Action

Edgerton Parents for Mask Choice

SOS Concerned Families of OASD Children

Let Our Kids Breathe (Neenah, WI)

Parents of KASD (Kaukauna)

Recipes for Freedom Jefferson County

We the Parents of Milton

Wisconsin Educators for Medical Freedom

Unmask Our Kids Kenosha County

Badger State Resistance

Wisconsin Businesses United Together

We the Parents of River Falls

Parents of WI supporting Parents of NJSD

We the Parents St. Croix Central

Patriot Alliance Group

Several health care groups have indicated they will be requiring their staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19. They include Ascension, Medical College of Wisconsin, Children's Wisconsin Advocate Aurora Health and Froedtert Health.

Most recently, Advocate Aurora said in a statement, "Our ultimate duty is to protect the health and safety of our team members, patients and communities. The data is overwhelming. This vaccine is safe, and it’s highly effective in preventing infection and even more so, serious illness and death. Froedtert added, "Vaccination is the best way to protect our staff, patients, families and communities."

Madison and Dane County have also indicated they will require their employees to be vaccinated.