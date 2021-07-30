Shorewood, Whitefish Bay schools: Masks required indoors
The Shorewood and Whitefish Bay School Districts announced masks will be required for students returning to the classroom in the fall.
Groups support vaccine choice on behalf of health care workers
All of southeastern Wisconsin's largest health care systems will require their staff be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 come fall, a decision criticized by dozens of advocacy groups, including some health care workers.
Vaccine passport too complex, Evers says, as NYC requires shots
With COVID cases on the rise, some cities and businesses across the nation are once again enforcing new restrictions. New York City announced it will require vaccines for people entering places like gyms and restaurants.
Delta variant surges, Milwaukee sees 'extreme' COVID transmission
The delta variant is being blamed for a surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, Milwaukee reporting ''extreme transmission.''
Masks in schools, delta variant 'much more contagious,' CDC, doctors say
The CDC and local health officials recommend masks for all students and staff in schools as COVID cases continue to rise.
Milwaukee County COVID-19 briefing
Milwaukee County health officials on Tuesday, Aug. 3 discussed the latest information pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CDC adds 16 countries to ‘very high’ COVID-19 risk list
The CDC has added 16 more countries to their highest level of COVID-19 risk for travelers as the delta variant continues to fuel cases around the world.
Masks return, COVID delta variant spreads
Masks are making a comeback thanks to the quick spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.
CDC: Less than 1% of breakthrough COVID-19 cases led to hospitalization or death
Recent data from the CDC shows that less than 1% of breakthrough COVID-19 cases have led to hospitalization — and the percentage is even smaller for breakthrough COVID-19 cases that led to to death.
Louisiana brings back statewide mask mandate amid delta-driven COVID-19 surge
Louisiana is reenacting a statewide mask mandate for both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents across all indoor locations, including schools and colleges.
Wisconsin Medical Society wants vaccine mandate at health entities
There’s a push from employers to require their workers be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Target to require masks for workers in areas with ‘substantial’ COVID-19 transmission
Target will once again require employees in some areas to wear face coverings as COVID-19 cases soar across the United States.
Florida COVID hospitalizations break record
A day after it recorded the most new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida on Sunday broke a previous record for current hospitalizations, as the number of patients in hospitals because of COVID-19 once again broke through the 10,000-person threshold.
COVID-19 delta variant as contagious as chickenpox, CDC internal docs warn
Internal CDC documents state that the delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox and may be more dangerous than other versions.