The Milwaukee County Zoo's penguins took over Groundhog Day prediction duties Friday, Feb. 2. They did not see their shadows, predicting an early spring for Milwaukee County.

The zoo's groundhog, Gordy, passed away last year. The zoo has not taken in another groundhog yet, so the penguins filled in.

Humboldt penguins live along the shores of Peru and Chile in South America. Named for a chilly water current that flows through their coastal range, the zoo said the birds are excellent swimmers. Their torpedo-shaped bodies can propel through the water at speeds of 30 mph.