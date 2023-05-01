Greenfield police shooting; man wounded after traffic stop, chase

A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was shot by Greenfield police Monday morning, May 1 after fleeing a traffic stop on foot. He was taken to the hospital with non-fatal gunshot wounds.

According to police, officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at the Rodeway Inn & Suites – located near 27th and Cold Spring Road.

During the course of the traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle became physically resistive with officers, police say. As officers attempted to take the suspect into custody, he stated he had a gun and was going to shoot them.

During the struggle an officer sustained injuries and the suspect fled on foot. The injured officer was taken to the hospital for treatment, while other Greenfield officers, along with officers from other agencies, continued to search for the suspect.

The Greenfield Police Department later received a call from an employee of the Rodeway Inn & Suites regarding a suspicious person who was possibly involved in the earlier incident.

Greenfield officers responded to the area and engaged in a foot pursuit with the suspect. Two Greenfield officers, a 23- year-old with two years of experience and a 29-year-old with over 3 ½ years of experience, discharged their firearms. The suspect was struck multiple times.

"There was some real, like, panic sounding sirens," said Nick Wadina, who woke up to loud noises. "Sometimes, it's just like, ‘OK, something big is going on.'"

The suspect, a 21-year-old man from Milwaukee, was treated on scene for what were believed to be nonfatal gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The officer who was taken to the hospital was treated and released.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will be investigating the incident. The Oak Creek Police Department will be the lead agency in the investigation – and all body camera/squad camera footage will be turned over to them.

"It’s scary. Very scary. I mean, um, I just bought a house over here. You think you’re in a safer neighborhood. You meet all your neighbors – all very friendly. Then you find stuff out like this," Wadina said.

The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.