Greenfield police drove over woman, 42-year-old dies of injuries

article

Greenfield police said an officer "accidentally drove over" a woman laying in the street Thursday night, July 27. That woman later died of her injuries.

It happened on 34th Street just north of Edgerton Avenue around 6:25 p.m. Police were called there for a welfare check and, unknown to the officer, the woman in question was laying in the street.

Police said the officer accidentally drove over her and, after it happened, stopped, called an ambulance and rendered aid.

The 42-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to a hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said. She later died at the hospital despite life-saving efforts.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will be investigating the incident and the Wisconsin State Patrol will be reconstructing the accident scene.

An independent review of the case will also be conducted by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office and the involved officer has been placed on administrative leave.

Statement from the Greenfield Police Department:

The Greenfield Police Department values the life and well being of all our community members and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family on the loss of their loved one.