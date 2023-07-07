Greenfield police chase, crash; Milwaukee men accused reached 100+mph

A Greenfield police chase ended with a crash Sunday, July 2 – and has led to criminal charges against two Milwaukee men.

Demeric Davis, 25, is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and fleeing/eluding police. DeAngelo Carter, 24, is charged with obstructing an officer and felony bail jumping.

Demeric Davis, DeAngelo Carter

Greenfield police were called to 84th and Layton after a car suspected of involvement in several retail thefts was spotted around 2:30 p.m. The officer tried to stop the car, which at first slowed down – but then sped off.

A criminal complaint states the car fled east down Layton Avenue, reaching top speeds estimated around 100-105 mph. The chase was called off near 71st and Layton out of a concern for public safety.

Another officer was stationed at 60th and Layton to attempt another traffic stop, the complaint states. As the car sped past that officer, it rear-ended another vehicle – causing significant damage to both vehicles.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver of the speeding car, identified as Davis, and passenger, identified as Carter, then got out and ran. Davis fell down and was quickly arrested.

A K-9 officer was brought in to search the area for Carter, per the complaint. He was found roughly a mile away – and taken into custody after more attempts to evade arrest. Court records indicate Carter was out on bond for a felony gun case at the time.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Carter made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, July 6 and was given a $500 signature bond.

Davis made his initial appearance on Friday. Cash bond was set at $5,000.

PHOTO GALLERY