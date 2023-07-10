Greenfield police chase, crash; man sentenced, 3 1/2 years prison

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Randy Coleman of Milwaukee on Friday, July 7 to three-and-a-half years in prison plus another four years of extended supervision in connection with a police chase and crash in December 2022.

In a plea deal, Coleman pleaded guilty on Friday to charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.

Case details

The police chase in this case started in Greenfield and ended in West Allis with a crash. Two men were also arrested on Dec. 6, 2022. Police released dash camera video of the pursuit.

Officials tell FOX6 News the pursuit began around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers responded to the Golden Key Motel on Highway 100 just north of Beloit for a report of suspicious activity – and a traffic violation.

Greenfield police chase ends with crash on 60th Street

The chase went several miles – and exceeded 100 miles per hour, officials said. The pursuit ended when the vehicle being chased crashed near 60th and Lincoln in West Allis around 2:45 a.m.

Two men in the vehicle were taken into custody. Several guns, more than a dozen bags with drugs, cash, multiple cellphones, and scales were also found inside the vehicle.

West Allis police assisted Greenfield police by deploying stop sticks – and helping take the two men into custody.

The driver of the white car is identified by authorities as Randy Coleman. The passenger in the car, Ralfiel Reed.