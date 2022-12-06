Greenfield police chase; 2 arrested after crash in West Allis

article

A Greenfield police chase ended in West Allis with the arrest of two men early Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Officials tell FOX6 News the pursuit began around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers responded to the Golden Key Motel on Highway 100 just north of Beloit for a report of suspicious activity – and a traffic violation.

The chase went several miles – and ended when the vehicle being pursued crash at 60th and Lincoln in West Allis around 2:45 a.m.

Greenfield police chase ends with crash on 60th Street

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Two men in the vehicle were taken into custody.

Greenfield police chase ends with crash on 60th Street

West Allis police assisted Greenfield police by deploying stop sticks – and helping take the two men into custody.