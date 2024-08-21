Greendale police chase; pursuit terminated, but 2 eventually arrested

Two people were arrested in Milwaukee after a miles-long police chase involving Greendale police on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

The police chase began around 2:15 a.m. on that Wednesday. Greendale officers attempted to stop a vehicle with no plates. The vehicle fled.

Due to high speeds, Greendale officers terminated the police chase at 6th and Arthur in Milwaukee.

Greenfield and Milwaukee police officers located the speeding vehicle, which eventually crashed. Two subjects were taken into custody at 15th and Burnham in Milwaukee.

The vehicle was discovered to be stolen out of Milwaukee.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for charges.