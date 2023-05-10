'Grass Routes Tour' in Wauwatosa, cannabis policy in Wisconsin debated

The topic of legalizing cannabis in Wisconsin has been debated for years.

On Wednesday, May 10, the Grass Routes Tour held a town hall in Wauwatosa.

Wisconsin State Senator Melissa Agard along with State Representative Robyn Vining hosted the town hall.

It was a chance to talk about cannabis policy in Wisconsin.

Democrats have long supported legalizing marijuana but on May 2, the Wisconsin GOP voted to kill any proposals.

Senator Agard said voters overwhelmingly support legalization.

"So we know in Wisconsin that nearly two-thirds of the people, including the majority of Republicans, now support changing policy for responsible adult usage of cannabis here in our state," said Agard.

'Grass Routes Tour' in Wauwatosa

Although Republicans have long been unsupportive of legalization, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he hopes to bring a medical marijuana bill to vote later in 2023.

