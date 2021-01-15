Gov. Ever to extend public health emergency, mask mandate

Gov. Tony Evers on Friday, Jan. 15 announced that he plans to declare another public health emergency, extending the statewide mask mandate.

The existing public health emergency was set to expire the following week. The governor's plan would extend the mandate an additional 60 days.

The current mandate is also an extension, which Gov. Evers declared in November -- at the time citing the pandemic's strain on hospitals.

As of Friday, Wisconsin is averaging 2,319 new COVID-19 cases per day over the past week, according to the state's Department of Health Services (DHS).

The DHS reported a rise of 2,0269 cases and 32 deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 518,251 and deaths to 5,322.

As for vaccines, 213,056 doses have been administered statewide.

