Mobile COVID-19 vaccination teams launched in Wisconsin next week

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Wisconsin National Guard (WING) will launch the Mobile Vaccination Program on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

A news release from Gov. Tony Evers' office on Friday, Jan. 15 said as additional vaccine is allocated to Wisconsin, this initiative will accelerate vaccination efforts and expand accessibility to all corners of Wisconsin by supplementing local partners with staffing support and resources.

Local and Tribal health departments (LTHDs) are leading the coordination for the vaccination of police and fire personnel, as well as EMS and unaffiliated health care providers in their jurisdictions. LTHDs that identify gaps in vaccine access or have exceeded local vaccination capacity will be able to request support or assistance from Wisconsin’s mobile vaccination teams. The teams will work closely with LTHDs to meet the unique needs of each community.

The Mobile Vaccination Program is a collaboration between DHS, WING, and local health partners. At launch, the program will deploy nine mobile vaccination teams with the intention to scale up the program in order to support vaccination of Phase 1A, Phase 1B, and beyond. Mobile clinics will be staffed by WING and pharmacy or nursing student volunteers through a partnership with the University of Wisconsin System. All volunteers will be required to complete safety trainings and necessary instruction modules.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The University of Wisconsin System is also expanding a $500 tuition credit for students that help during the pandemic to eligible students who volunteer to do vaccinations.

Advertisement

For information, resources, and data related to Wisconsin’s COVID-19 vaccination program, visit the COVID-19 vaccine page.