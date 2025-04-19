article

The Brief Democrat groups across the country are hosting town halls and inviting Republican lawmakers to show up and answer tough questions. A group held one in Glendale for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson on Saturday. The senator didn't show, but constituents still demanded answers to questions.



The backstory:

Grassroots North Shore hosted the town hall. Organizers with the left-leaning group said they invited Johnson, a Republican, to address constituents directly while the U.S. Senate is on recess.

Big picture view:

Across the country, Republican lawmakers have been criticized at town halls they've hosted over concerns about cuts to the federal workforce, deportation situations and tariffs.

"When I see things like this going on, I want to be another voice in the room," said Joette Rockow of Milwaukee, who attended Saturday's town hall.

Grassroots North Shore town hall at Nicolet High School

What they're saying:

Nearly every seat was filled inside the Nicolet High School cafeteria on Saturday.

"The energy in this room is amazing," Rockow said. "This is what democracy looks like."

Despite Johnson's absence, hundreds of people came out and demanded answers to their questions.

"You know well what is at stake. Will you help us?" asked Jerry Fetherton of Greenfield.

"What is your line in the sand, senator? I would like an answer to that question," asked Rockow.

Joette Rockow speaks at Grassroots North Shore town hall

FOX6 News reached out to Johnson's office and the Republican Party of Wisconsin for an interview. In a statement, Johnson's office said:

"Senator Johnson appreciates the invitations he receives but is unable to accept them all. He holds regular telephone town halls in which thousands of constituents are on the line to ask questions and/or listen to the answers he gives."

The Wisconsin GOP did not reply by the deadline for this story.