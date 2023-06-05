Glendale stolen vehicle, police chase: Milwaukee woman accused

article

A 21-year-old Milwaukee woman faces multiple charges associated with a stolen vehicle and police chase that unfolded in Glendale on May 31. The accused is Deardra Bonner – and she faces the following criminal counts:

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Flee or elude an officer

Drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent

Obstructing an officer

According to the criminal complaint, a Glendale police officer was in a marked squad car on Wednesday, May 31 when he spotted a stolen BMW on W. Silver Spring Drive near N. Long Island Drive. The officer activated his emergency lights and siren.

The person driving the BMW "did not pull over, but rather accelerated away eastbound on W. Silver Spring Drive. During the pursuit, the BMW vehicle reached speeds of up to 66 miles per hour, swerving through moderate traffic, including passing vehicles on the right. During the pursuit, the BMW vehicle struck two separate sets of Stop Sticks disabling some or all of the vehicle's tires, yet continued to flee from pursuing officers," the complaint says.

The complaint says at the intersection of Silver Spring and N. Port Washington Road, the operator of the BMW disregarded a red traffic signal, and turned onto N. Port Washington Road "and immediately struck a parked utility vehicle." The complaint says the total pursuit was 0.7 miles long.

When police spoke with the defendant, she indicated "she had not stolen the vehicle, that she saw emergency lights but did not hear emergency sirens, and that she ran from the BMW vehicle because it was smoking," the complaint says. Bonner told police she "admitted to knowing the vehicle had been reported stolen, and claimed she was intending on returning it," the complaint says.

Bonner made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Sunday, June 4. Cash bond was set at $3,500.