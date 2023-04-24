Four kids (ages 12-16) were arrested after police say they led Glendale officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen Hyundai, with speeds reaching nearly 100 miles per hour. Police used stop sticks to bring it to an end.

The chase happened early on Thursday, April 20. Police said the Hyundai was stolen out of Saukville earlier in the night.

Video shows multiple officers chasing the Hyundai being driven recklessly, with officers deploying stop sticks. The driver kept going, even as the tires gave out.

"They should not be behind the wheel – period," said Tracey Dent, community activist.

Video of the chase is hard to watch when you know the ages of those in the car.

"They are putting their lives in danger doing this," said Dent.

Glendale police said they arrested four out of the six people in the car, which finally came to a stop near Lawrence and Cornell in Milwaukee. Police said they arrested three girls, ages 12 and 13, and a boy, 16, all from Milwaukee.

"I know they are getting younger and younger, but we need to start showing them this is not going to be tolerated," said Dent.

Glendale stolen Hyundai chase, Milwaukee kids arrested

Dent works with youth in the community. He said someone could have been seriously hurt, especially when speeds are reaching 100 miles an hour.

"They just don’t care about their lives," said Dent. "They think they are invincible, and we just have to have a reality check for them."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

He pointed out what he’s noticed with some of the youth he works with.

Glendale stolen Hyundai chase, Milwaukee kids arrested

"They feel nobody cares about them," said Dent. "They feel nobody loves them. They are doing it for the thrill. They are doing it for clout on social media. They record what they do and post it on social media."

He said parents and family need to step up before it’s too late.

"Stay on them," said Dent. "Tough love regardless of whatever happened in the past. It’s the past."

According to the police reports, police referred charges for stealing a car, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.