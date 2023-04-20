Glendale police chase; spike strips deployed, 4 teens in custody

The Glendale Police Department deployed spike sticks to stop a high-speed chase from Glendale to Milwaukee on Thursday morning, April 20, but the driver kept driving on rims.

Neighbors who lived near where the chase ended said it was way too close for comfort, as police soon had to chase the people on foot through their neighborhood.

FOX6 News was on the scene when a Hyundai tried to outdrive Glendale police. Glendale police said It turns out all the people involved were underage.

"We saw the lights and heard police," said Autrey Mcadory, who lives in the neighborhood. "I hoped up first."

FOX6 News cameras spotted the chase around 12:45 a.m. The car refused to pull over. Glendale police said they successfully deployed spike sticks, but the car kept driving - on rims.

"It was too close for comfort. Definitely," said Mcadory. "Once you come up, yes, it was too close for comfort."

Mcadory said she saw multiple people running away on foot across her front lawn. She was startled by the noise and what they saw outside.

"Yes, they were escaping," Mcadory said. "I don't know how many got away."

Mcadory was glad she remembered to lock her door.

"They're hoping out and running. I'm just like ok," said Mcadory. "I'm glad that I did do this, but suppose I didn't lock my door."

FOX6 News cameras saw Glendale police search for the people on foot. Police caught up to the teens, and four juveniles were arrested one by one. Glendale police took them to the Milwaukee County Childrens Center.