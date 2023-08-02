Child porn, former Glendale police officer charged with possession

article

A former Glendale police officer is charged with seven counts of child pornography possession.

Jonathan Angle, 23, made his initial court appearance on Aug. 1. Court records indicate he was released after posting $5,000 cash bond.

An investigation began in May after the National Center for Missing and Exploited children sent a Reddit cyber tip to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department. A criminal complaint states Reddit provided an email address and IP address for an account that uploaded child pornography. That IP address was located in Pewaukee.

The complaint states that address was linked to Angle. A search warrant was executed on July 31, and Angle was taken into custody. A search of Angle's phone found six additional images of child pornography separate from the image posted on Reddit.

In an interview with the sheriff's department, Angle admitted that he "messaged girls on Reddit a lot" and "had a porn addiction" that led to him creating several accounts across a number of platforms. He said he was "pretty sure" the flagged Reddit account was one he got banned from. He added that some links he would click on in search of "rape porn" instead "contained child pornography," but that he was not seeking out that material – closing out of it when it did appear.

Glendale police said Angle started with the department as a desk clerk in April 2022 and was hired as an officer in August 2022. His employment was terminated on July 31.