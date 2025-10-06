Glendale police chase, Milwaukee murder; man charged in 2 cases

The Brief Prosecutors charged a man with felony murder after they say he was involved in a shooting while out on bond for a separate case for fleeing police. The shooting victim was killed during a robbery near 56th and Congress. The man's father, among others, is also charged in connection to the fatal shooting.



Milwaukee County prosecutors charged a man with felony murder after they say he was involved in a February shooting while out on bond for a separate case.

Charges filed

In Court:

Court records show 19-year-old Tyler Maclin of Brown Deer was charged with fleeing Glendale police in January and posted bond. Less than a month after he was released on bond, prosecutors say he committed a new crime.

Maclin was charged with felony murder after prosecutors said he tried to rob someone while out on bond in February, and both of them were shot. Maclin survived, while the victim died of his injuries weeks later.

Tyler Maclin

According to court records, Maclin pleaded not guilty in both cases.

On Monday, Oct. 6, he was found guilty and entered a plea to avoid a trial.

Glendale police chase | Jan. 1

The backstory:

A Glendale police officer stopped an SUV for speeding shortly before 1 a.m. on New Year's Day. While the SUV pulled over on Silver Spring beneath the I-43 overpass, it then took off.

According to a criminal complaint, the SUV reached speeds near 80 mph as the officer chased after it. During the chase, police video showed the SUV ran a red light, hit stop sticks and drove into oncoming traffic. It eventually stopped near 26th and Silver Spring.

Three people got out of the SUV and ran. Court filings said the driver, later identified as Maclin, ran from police with his hands in his pocket "as if he was holding a gun" before he was ultimately taken into custody. The officer then found a handgun with a live round in the chamber.

Maclin was charged with fleeing and second-degree recklessly endangering safety on Jan. 5. He posted $2,500 bond and was released from custody days later.

Milwaukee shooting | Feb. 4

The backstory:

Less than a month after he was charged in the Glendale police chase, Maclin was charged in the death of Christopher Harris, 27.

Police were called to the scene near 56th and Congress, where a criminal complaint said Harris told officers that "Tyler" shot him. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, and he died of complications from the gunshot wounds on Feb. 23.

Minutes after the shooting, police were called to a hospital where Maclin had arrived with a gunshot wound. Detectives spoke to him, but the complaint said he "changed his story" about what happened in follow-up interviews. He ultimately admitted he "planned to rob Harris" because he was "sick of being ‘the store-run guy.'"

He said they were fighting over the money when he saw another person arrive and shoot toward them.

Before his death, Harris was able to speak with investigators. Court filings said he was "counting money he had from a recent car sale" when Maclin tried to take it and leave. That led to a fight, during which he was shot. He said he was "not sure" whether Maclin "shot or even had a gun."

The complaint states surveillance video from the area showed two people approaching the house as Maclin left that night. One person, "Subject #1," fired a single gunshot toward the front of the home. The other person, "Subject #2," fired four rounds. The third person, "Subject #3," was seen on video but did not appear to fire any shots.

As the shots were fired, prosecutors said Maclin was seen running out the door. He and "Subject #1" then "frantically" ran to a car that was parked across the street. It was "apparent" there was already a driver, as the vehicle fled. The other two people were seen running away.

A search of the home uncovered "large amounts of marijuana and two firearms," per the complaint.

Multiple arrests, additional charges

Dig deeper:

Detectives searched Maclin's phone and determined he deleted text messages that revealed he was a "willing participant" in the attempt to rob Harris, according to the complaint.

Those messages included conversations confirming that Harris had items to steal, that Maclin was holding onto Harris' guns so the victim "cannot arm himself" and that there were plans to get a ride afterward.

Further, prosecutors said Maclin and a person identified as "Big Tug" exchanged messages during the attempted robbery, including a picture of a large amount of money that said he was "tryna run off wit the paper." Maclin sent a text that he was coming out of the house and the conversation ceased shortly thereafter, "consistent with the time the shooting occurred" as seen on surveillance.

Through interviews and reviews of cellphone records and surveillance video, the complaint states investigators identified "Subject #1" and "Big Tug" as 36-year-old Terence Maclin – Tyler Maclin's father.

Terence Maclin

He's charged with first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempted armed robbery. Court records show he's scheduled to go to trial in November.

Detectives recovered several deleted text message threads between the Maclins, including while Tyler Maclin was at Harris' house prior to the shooting. Court filings said Terence Maclin at one point texted Tyler Maclin "we gone have to put him to sleep," meaning they'd need to kill Harris. Terence Maclin also texted Tyler Maclin that he'd get a ride from "Mari."

Police identified "Mari" as Mariana Washington, and prosecutors later charged with felony murder. She pleaded guilty to the charge in July and is scheduled to be sentenced in November.

Court filings said Washington's "story changed" during interviews but ultimately admitted she knew Maclin and "Big Tug," and that she talked with Maclin about robbing someone there roughly a week before it happened. She said she gave "Big Tug" a ride to 56th and Congress – and a gun – on the night of the shooting.

She added that Maclin and "Big Tug" got in her car after the shooting. She said Maclin thought "Big Tug" shot him during the course of the attempted robbery, and she drove him to the hospital.

Tyler Maclin

Police also arrested a then-14-year-old boy who was present at the time of the shooting. Court filings identified him as "Subject #3" in the surveillance video, who did not appear to fire any shots. It's unclear whether he was charged.

What's next:

Tyler Maclin is set to be sentenced next April.