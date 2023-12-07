Glendale Metro Market shooting, Milwaukee woman gets probation

article

A Milwaukee woman has been sentenced to one year of probation in connection to a June shooting inside the Glendale Metro Market.

Tiffany Bennett, 36, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct. A felony charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety was dismissed as part of a deal with prosecutors.

The Metro Market is located near Port Washington and Green Tree. Prosecutors said the victim was Bennett's boyfriend, who worked at the store, and she was a former store employee.

A criminal complaint said Bennett pulled out a gun from a holster on her right hip and pointed it at her boyfriend. As the man was grabbing for the gun, it went off, hitting him in the leg. When police responded, they found Bennett applying pressure to the victim's upper left leg with a white cloth.

A Metro Market employee told police that she observed Bennett following the victim throughout the store and heard them arguing. The employee claimed Bennett threw multiple cans of soup at the victim and said: "I'm not playing with you." That's when the employee heard a gunshot.

After the shooting, the complaint states Bennett said: "He tried to grab the gun from me, and he accidentally shot himself."

Officers then spoke with the store manager. The manager claimed, per the complaint, that Bennett tried driving away from the store – and he tried to get her to stay on scene and talk to police. She said: "No. [Expletive] that. I’m leaving." The manager then flagged down officers, and Bennett was taken into custody.

Prosecutors said Bennett admitted to giving the gun and holster to a friend who hid them in a car in the parking lot.

The victim suffered a fractured femur and had to have surgery.