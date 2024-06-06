$200K drug bust, Germantown twins arrested after search

article

Twins from Germantown were arrested in a $200,000 drug bust, the Washington County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday, June 5.

Court records show Quintevon and Quintevia Mayhall Harris, 23, are charged with multiple drug-related felonies. Police said the twins were arrested after a May 20 search.

The sheriff's office said a Washington County traffic stop in April spurred a multi-jurisdictional investigation.

The Milwaukee Police Department Special Investigations Division seized more than five pounds of fentanyl and more than one pound of cocaine. Two guns, drug paraphernalia and a "significant amount of cutting agents" were also found.

The sheriff's office said the twins will be charged in Milwaukee County in regard to the drugs recovered, which have an estimated street value of $200,000.

"These individuals need to be held accountable by the justice system in both Washington and Milwaukee Counties," Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis said in a statement.