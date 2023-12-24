Georgie Porgie's gets in the holiday spirit with annual breakfast

Some people are ringing in the holiday season with a hearty breakfast.

Georgie Porgie's Treefort Restaurant held its annual Christmas Eve breakfast in Oak Creek on Sunday, Dec. 24.

Cooks were busy making the food while the kids got to enjoy meeting Santa.

"We just feel it's a great community event, brings the community together," said co-owner Louie Liapis. "Start of the Christmas season on Christmas Eve to get that special holiday feeling."

People got to enjoy pancake favorites, including s'mores, Funky Monkey, strawberry and more.

This year, the tradition returned to both restaurant locations, with the other in Mount Pleasant.