George Reel sentenced 20 years; fatal crash at 60th and Burleigh

A Milwaukee County judge sentencing George Reel on Wednesday, Feb. 9 to 20 years in prison and another 15 years of extended supervision following his conviction tied to a fatal crash that happened at 60th and Burleigh in December 2020.

Prior to handing down his sentence, Judge David Borowski shared his thoughts on Reel's actions that led to this case.

"Mr. Reel, you are the poster child for two of the biggest problems we have in the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County. Not just reckless but ruthless driving and people being assigned bails that are too low," the judge said. "I don't believe for one minute that you have any remorse over killing a pedestrian."

Judge David Borowski

During the sentencing, there was a disturbance in the court's gallery. The judge noticed a person who may have been an acquaintance of George Reel took out his phone. Judge Borowski believed this was to take video or photographs during the proceedings. When the man was ordered out of the courtroom, he reacted in a way that prompted the bailiffs to get him to the ground and handcuff him – before escorting him out of the courtroom.

After the disturbance, Judge Borowski talked about the aggravating circumstances in this case.

"Mr. Reel was willing to drive this way with a 2-year-old in his car. Talk about that for an aggravating factor. You want to go 70 or 80 miles an hour, driving recklessly, causing carnage on our streets, with a 2-year-old in your car -- because Mr. Reel cares of no one but himself," Judge Borowski said. "You are a menace to society. You are a menace to Milwaukee County -- and deserve a lengthy prison sentence."

Reel pleaded guilty in November to two of six charges against him including:

2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety

Cause injury/operate controlled substance

Four other charges against Reel were dismissed and read in for the purposes of sentencing. They include:

2nd-degree reckless homicide

Knowingly operating while revoked (cause death)

Bail jumping-felony

Homicide by vehicle use-control substance

Officials say the crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020. They say the suspect was driving a vehicle that sideswiped two cars that were stopped for a red traffic signal at the intersection of N. 60th Street and W. Burleigh Street.

Fatal crash near 60th and Burleigh

The suspect's vehicle proceeded to disregard the red traffic signal and collided with a third vehicle. The impact of the collision caused the suspect's vehicle to strike a pedestrian and flip over, coming to a rest on its roof. The pedestrian, a 36-year-old man from Milwaukee, has been identified as Arthur "A.J." Baker.

George Reel

A report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office states that one of the vehicles involved in the crash spun around and landed on top of Baker. He was pronounced dead at the scene.