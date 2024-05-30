Free Summerfest tickets; UScellular giveaway, how to get yours

article

UScellular is celebrating its 20th year as a stage sponsor of Summerfest with a massive ticket giveaway.

A news release says on Saturday, June 1, four UScellular stores in southeastern Wisconsin will be giving away nearly 4,000 Summerfest tickets as a way to say "thank you" to the community for two decades of support.

The public can receive their free Summerfest tickets at the following UScellular stores:

3415 S. 27th Street, Milwaukee

10288 77th Street, Pleasant Prairie

S. Green Bay Road Suite. 400, Racine

5275 S. 76th Street, Greendale

There is no purchase necessary, and each guest can receive up to two tickets.

The release says the first 50 community members at each location will also receive a free specialty UScellular + Summerfest gift pack, which includes a clear fanny pack, a Bluetooth speaker/sunglasses and a koozie. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to enter the Pit Pass and UScellular Power Pass Sweepstakes. Two lucky winners will receive a pair of Pit Pass wristbands, granting access to the pit area at UScellular Connection Stage, for a show of their choice, as well as a pair of UScellular 3-day passes to Summerfest.

For more information on the UScellular Connection Stage lineup, you are invited to visit Summerfest.com.