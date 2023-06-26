Franklin theft, burglary; man accused of stealing $7K trailer

article

A Milwaukee man has been criminally charged in connection with a theft and burglary that occurred in Franklin between June 13-14 and on June 21.

Jesus Bonilla-Guerrero faces one count of theft and one count of burglary of a building or dwelling.

According to the criminal complaint, on June 16 officers of the Franklin Police Department received a theft complaint. The victim stated that his 2011 Rack Em Up, tandem axle steel trailer was taken during the evening hours between June 13 and June 14 from his property near 124th Street and Oakwood Road. The victim stated that the trailer is valued at around $7,000 dollars. The trailer is still missing and entered as stolen.

On June 21, officers were called out to the same property for a theft/burglary complaint. The owner stated she received notification on their trail camera that a man and a woman were trespassing on their property. She stated the residence is vacant but she and her husband still keep items inside the property. The woman told officials she traveled to the location and found two people removing items from the building and placing it in a truck. The woman told the man, identified as Bonilla-Guerrero, that this was her property and her items. At that time, Bonilla-Guerrero removed the property from his truck and returned it to the owner, the complaint says.

The items the suspects attempted to steal were worth about $600, according to the complaint. The property owner stated the suspect asked her not to get the police involved and left $80 on the trunk of her vehicle. The owner stated she observed Bonilla-Guerrero to be wearing boots that could possibly match the boot marks left by the person who took their trailer on June 13 or 14.

The property owner was on the phone with dispatch when Bonilla-Guerrero drove around her vehicle and fled the scene. Officers located the suspect vehicle nearby and made contact with Bonilla-Guerrero.

According to the complaint, Bonilla-Guerrero stated the other suspect had fled and stated he didn’t know her name. He claimed the other suspect told him about the property on Oakwood Road and claimed it was "abandoned," so he drove his vehicle there to take property from that location. During an interview with investigators, Bonilla-Guerrero stated he was driving his girlfriend's Dodge Ram and was in the area to pick up shingles. He stated he had a female passenger who told him about an "abandoned" house nearby.

When questioned about the stolen trailer taken between June 13 and June 14 – Bonilla-Guerrero admitted he was the one that took the trailer from that same location. He stated he took it back to his house in Milwaukee, but that it was later stolen from his residence.

Bonilla-Guerrero made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Sunday, June 25. The court set a signature bond at $5,000 and ordered Bonilla-Guerrero not to have possession of any dangerous weapons and firearms.