Franklin High School threat, police arrest suspect

Franklin police arrested a suspect in connection to a Nov. 20 school threat and lockdown.

In a Facebook post, police announced the suspect was arrested in Milwaukee on Wednesday. A male student was previously said to be a person of interest.

Police were first called to the school around 7:30 a.m. that Monday for a report of a "possible safety concern at the school." Officers searched the campus as a precaution, but did not find the person of interest.

No one was injured, police said.