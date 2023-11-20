Franklin High School lockdown; police checked for threats
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Franklin High School was on a lockdown on Monday morning, Nov. 20.
A news release from the Franklin School District said no one was going to be allowed in the school and students were in their classrooms.
Franklin police secured the building and checked for any potential threats.
Other Franklin Schools were on a secure hold during this same time.
This is a developing story.