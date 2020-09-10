Former Packers coach Mike Holmgren to join virtual Biden campaign event

article

Mike Holmgren, who coached the Green Bay Packers to a Super Bowl Victory during seven seasons with the team, will be part of a virtual Joe Biden campaign press conference at noon on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Holmgren, along with Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, plan to discuss President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic and the impact on Green Bay businesses, which the Biden campaign describes as "mishandled."

Holmgren and Genrich also plan to highlight Joe Biden's small business recovery plan.

President Trump will be in Wisconsin later in the month, visiting Mosinee for a campaign stop on Friday, Sept. 18. He last visited the state on Sept. 1 in the ake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The Green Bay Packers will be without fans for at least the first two home games. The team reported record revenue for the most recent fiscal year, millions of dollars of which stimulate the Green Bay economy.

The team begins the season the day after Holmgren speaks, Sunday Sept. 13 against the Minnesota Vikings -- a game only available on FOX6. Kickoff is set for noon.

The Packers play their first home game the following Sunday, Sept. 20 against the Detroit Lions.