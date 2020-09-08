With Packers set for return, some eye business boost: 'Very optimistic'

There is a light at the end of the tunnel that is 2020 -- and it looks green and gold.

It may have taken a while, but the wait for Green Bay Packers football will finally end this weekend. The team kicks off against the Minnesota Vikings at noon on Sunday, Sept. 13 -- a game you can see only on FOX6 -- and fans aren't the only ones excited for the return of football season.

"Now that we're seeing them at practice and games are scheduled and on the books, no one is more excited than me," said Andrew Hundt.

Hundt is the owner of Green & Gold Zone, a locally-owned sports merchandise store in West Allis. He said, up until now, business has been tough.

"We have everything from small pieces, to large pieces, to keep any fan ready for game time," said Hundt. "It has been tough, but with sports coming back I'm very optimistic."

As fan shops like Hundt's stock their shelves for game time, ticket sellers are also looking ahead to the rest of the season.

"If there was Packer games tomorrow, or next weekend, I'd absolutely be there myself," Mike Holzberger with Connections Ticket Service said. "Right now, the only thing I've heard so far is that when, and if, tickets are distributed -- tickets will be distributed in non-breakable groups. Essentially groups of four, groups of six, groups of eight."

The Packers have said that no fans will be in the stands for the first two home games, but there are no details yet on the other six games at Lambeau Field.

Holzberger said the interest in watching games in-person is still there.

"Some people are certainly still going to be gun-shy to attend any kind of event like that. But truthfully some people are so itching to just get out and do something that's back to normal -- you will see demand," said Holzberger.

So, grab your best cheesehead and get ready for game time.

If you need to update your Packers wardrobe before the team kicks off the season this, Green & Gold Zone can help you with that.