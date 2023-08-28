Former Milwaukee County deputy avoids prison in stalking case

A former Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy will avoid time in prison. Corie Richardson entered a guilty plea last spring after prosecutors say he threatened and stalked a woman. A surprising witness came to Richardson's defense on Monday, Aug. 28.

"This is the first and last time that I’ll be in this position," Richardson said in court.

Richardson, 33, expressed remorse Monday morning during his sentencing in Waukesha County court.

Corie Richardson

"I’ve taken the necessary steps to understand what I did was wrong," Richardson said.

Prosecutors charged Richardson with two felonies and three misdemeanors in fall 2022. Richardson entered a guilty plea to one felony. The other charges were dismissed.

"He came into her house and garage. He FaceTimed her from the garage and victim A was concerned enough she hid in the closet with her handgun and daughter," said Deputy District Attorey Michael Thurston.

Corie Richardson

Investigators say Richardson tried to get Hartland police to do a well-being check on the victim. He used her cellphone to send himself text messages and made it look like she was trying to hurt herself.

In court, the victim told Judge Michael Bohren to go easy on Richardson.

"I feel as the only victim, I would like to be heard on a reduction of charges, so Corie will not be charged with any felonies," the victim said.

The woman said Richardson has been through enough. He worked for the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office – and provided security for Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. Richardson quit soon after he was put on paid leave.

"Punishment isn’t always being sent to jail; punishment is what goes on around you," Judge Bohren said.

Judge Michael Bohren

Bohren ordered 14 months of initial confinement, but stayed that sentence in favor of two years probation. That means Richardson will avoid going to prison.

"The character of Mr. Richardson and the need to protect the public weigh heavily in favor of probation and no further incarceration," said Craig Mastantuono, defense attorney.

Corie Richardson

Prosecutors say if Richardson stays out of trouble for the next five years, they will wipe the felony from his record.