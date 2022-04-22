Fond du Lac and Locust shooting: Milwaukee man charged, on the run

article

A 24-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened near Fond du Lac and Locust late on Tuesday, April 14. The accused is Kenneth Twyman – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless homicide

Possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to a shooting near Fond du Lac and Locust in Milwaukee late on April 14. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his neck. Despite efforts to provide medical assistance, the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The next day, police interviewed a person who called 911 regarding this shooting incident. The person indicated being with the victim at the GPC Quick Mart when the victim was heard saying, "Kenny." The complaint says the victim knows "Kenny" from "talking to him, social media posts, and news articles from five years ago." The person told police the victim and "Kenny" walked up to each other and possibly shook hands. Moments later, the person heard several gun shots. The person told police "'Kenny' was holding a gun that was pointed toward (the victim)," the complaint says. "Kenny" then reportedly jumped into a car and fled the scene.

Milwaukee police showed the person a photo array. The person was able to identify the shooter as Kenneth Twyman.

While Twyman is charged with this crime, online court records indicate he is not police custody -- and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Twyman was previously featured as one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted on FOX6 News back in December 2018.