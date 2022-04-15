Homicide in Milwaukee; man shot near Fond du Lac and Locust

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday night, April 14 near Fond du Lac Avenue and Locust Street. It happened around 11:40 p.m.
Police say a 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and died at the scene. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
Milwaukee police continue to seek suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7232 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
