Fond du Lac drug bust, 2 men charged

article

A Milwaukee man and a Waukesha man were arrested in Fond du Lac County on Saturday night, Sept. 17.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop when K-9 Rip sniffed and alerted them of a smell. Deputies searched and found a significant quantity of suspected fentanyl laced pills, cocaine and marijuana.

The two men were taken into custody for multiple drug charges.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Fond du Lac drug bust

One man's prior drug charges were from 2014, and the other back to 2001. Both men will have new 2023 charges and remain in custody in the Fond du Lac County Jail.