Fond du Lac domestic violence stabbing; man pleads no contest

Fermin Teodoro Lopez-Mendoza, the man charged in connection to a domestic violence stabbing in Fond du Lac, pleaded no contest to charges of attempted first degree intentional homicide, with a dangerous weapon, and domestic abuse on Nov. 11.

Bond was revoked and a sentencing date has been set for March 18. Lopez-Mendoza faces a maximum penalty of 65 years of confinement and the remaining counts were dismissed and read-in.

Law enforcement learned during their investigation that Lopez-Mendoza is illegally in the United States.

Case details

According to the criminal complaint, deputies were dispatched to a residence near Highway K around 6:30 p.m. on March 22, 2024, to the report of a woman who was stabbed in the stomach. The caller reported the woman was barely conscious and the suspect had fled the scene.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim on the living room floor with three cuts to the abdomen.

A witness told investigators he was in the basement of the residence when he heard the victim and Lopez-Mendoza fighting. The witness said he became concerned when he heard the victim yell "help me." The witness claims he went upstairs and saw Lopez-Mendoza with a knife, covered in blood. The witness claims Lopez-Mendoza then entered his vehicle and left the scene.

During an interview with detectives, the victim stated an argument led to Lopez-Mendoza stabbing her. She told investigators Lopez-Mendoza grabbed a serrated knife and held it against her throat before stabbing her.

The victim claims there is an extensive history of domestic violence with Lopez-Mendoza. According to the criminal complaint, Lopez-Mendoza had previously said he would "end her life" if she left him.

Lopez-Mendoz was taken into custody on March 23 during a traffic stop in Ozaukee County.

The complaint indicates there is no known prior record of Lopez-Mendoza and Federal Homeland Security confirmed to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office that the defendant is illegally in the United States.