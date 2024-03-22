Fond du Lac stabbing suspect sought, victim seriously wounded

article

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they suspect stabbed a woman on Friday, March 22.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at home in the town of Fond du Lac. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe the suspect, who they identified as 50-year-old Fermin Teodoro Lopez-Mendoza, fled the scene in a maroon 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with license plates: AJD-9891. The rear window of the SUV is partially or fully broken.

The sheriff's office said anyone who sees the SUV or one matching its description should immediately call 911. Contact with the suspect is not advised.

Authorities said the victim and suspect know each other, and the stabbing was not random.