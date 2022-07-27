Milwaukee police: Florida man missing, believed to have been in city

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a report of a Florida man believed to have been in the city before he was last seen July 9.

Nigel Charlton, 33, is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen around 3 p.m. on July 9, but police did not say where.

Anyone with information regarding Charlton's whereabouts is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7232. Police said he is not considered critically missing at this time.