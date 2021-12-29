Masks mandatory, Fiserv Forum events beginning Friday, Dec. 31

article

Masks will be required inside Fiserv Forum for all events starting Friday, Dec. 31, Milwaukee Bucks public relations confirmed for FOX6 News on Wednesday.

Reaction

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson

"Thoughtful and proactive steps are exactly what’s needed as COVID cases climb in Milwaukee. That’s why I am pleased Fiserv Forum has opted to require masks at events there. The latest strain of COVID spreads quickly, and everyone can take steps to reduce the danger. Vaccination, social distancing and masking are all important."

