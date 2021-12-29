Expand / Collapse search

Masks mandatory, Fiserv Forum events beginning Friday, Dec. 31

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE - Masks will be required inside Fiserv Forum for all events starting Friday, Dec. 31, Milwaukee Bucks public relations confirmed for FOX6 News on Wednesday.

Reaction

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson

"Thoughtful and proactive steps are exactly what’s needed as COVID cases climb in Milwaukee.  That’s why I am pleased Fiserv Forum has opted to require masks at events there. The latest strain of COVID spreads quickly, and everyone can take steps to reduce the danger.  Vaccination, social distancing and masking are all important."

This is a developing story.

Milwaukee restaurants closing amid COVID surge
article

Milwaukee restaurants closing amid COVID surge

Several Milwaukee restaurants have announced temporary closures due to the ongoing COVID-19 case surge or due to a number of employees out sick.

Aurora closes 3 urgent care facilities due to staffing shortages
article

Aurora closes 3 urgent care facilities due to staffing shortages

Three Advocate Aurora Urgent Care facilities in Milwaukee and two suburbs are closed until at least next week because of staffing shortages.

Semi versus car crashes shut down I-94 near Eau Claire

The Wisconsin State Patrol says a pair of semi versus car crashes shut down eastbound I-94 about four miles southeast of Eau Claire on Wednesday morning, Dec. 29.