First Lady Jill Biden Milwaukee visit; stopping at elementary school

First Lady Jill Biden is visiting Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, Sept. 15.

Biden is scheduled to tour Marvin E. Pratt Elementary School and speak with students and teachers about COVID-19 safety during in-person learning.

After her stop in Milwaukee, the first lady will hit the road to Des Moines, Iowa where she is scheduled to visit a community college campus.

At the beginning of September, the White House announced the first lady was heading back to the classroom herself. Jill Biden is the first to have a career outside of her public-facing duties. She teaches writing at Northern Virginia Community College.