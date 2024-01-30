article

Festa Italiana will return to Milwaukee's Henry Maier Festival Park in 2024, according to the organization's website.

In addition to returning to its former site along the lakefront, the 2024 festival will also be held earlier in the year – Friday, May 31 through Sunday, June 2. Details, including times, have not yet been released.

Festa Italiana 2023 was held at the Italian Community Center in September. The event was also held there in 2022 after back-to-back years of cancelations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2024 will mark the 44th year of the festival's existence.